Tuesday's prep schedule
-0-
BASEBALL
Civic Memorial @ Southwestern
Jerseyville @ Carlinville
Columbia @ EAWR
Freeburg @ Roxana
Christ Our Rock @ Marquette
-0-
SOFTBALL
Alton @ O'Fallon
Freeburg @ Roxana
EAWR @ Columbia
Christ Our Rock @ Marquette
Staunton @ Jerseyville
Edwardsville @ Granite City
Belleville West @ Collinsville
-0-
SOCCER
Marquette @ Maryville Christian
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo
Mascoutah @ Jerseyville
Alton @ O'Fallon
Edwardsville @ Belleville East
Collinsville @ Belleville West
Metro East @ Father McGivney
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette @ Bunker Hill
Alton @ Belleville West
O'Fallon @ Edwardsville
-0-