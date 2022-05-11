Tuesday's prep sports
-0-
SOFTBALL
* Civic Memorial 10, Roxana 4
CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI
Kaydence Harlan - 2-4, Bryleigh Ward - 2-RBI's
Roxana (8-12) - Ridley Allen - 2-run HR
> CM Eagle softball coach Luke Angelo:
> Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut:
-0-
More softball
Belleville West 14, Alton 1
Salem 6, EAWR 1
Jerseyville 13, Granite City 1
-0-
BASEBALL
* Alton 6, Belleville West 4
Alton (7-17) - Max Ontis - WP
Austin Rathgeb - 2-3, 2-RBI's
* Salem 6, EAWR 3
* Roxana 19, Metro East 8
Roxana (9-21) - Elias Thies - 5-6, 3-RBI's
* Carlinville 10, Staunton 0
-0-
SOCCER
* Edwardsville 3, Alton 2
Alton (15-4) - Goals: Emily Baker, Lily Freer
* Granite City 9, Civic Memorial 1
* Mascoutah 9, Jerseyville 0
-0-
> Class 1A Greenville soccer regional:
Marquette 7, Pana 0
Greenville 5, Staunton 1
> Class 1A Carlinville soccer regional
Southwestern 1, Litchfield 0
Carlinville 3, Hillsboro 0
> Class 1A Belleville Althoff soccer regional
Althoff 16, EAWR 0
Tonight - 6 pm - Roxana vs. Father McGivney
-0-
Boys VOLLEYBALL
* Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0
B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20)
* Edwardsville def. Marquette, 2-1
E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9)
Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills
Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts
-0-