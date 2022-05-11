softball14.jpg

Tuesday's prep sports

SOFTBALL

* Civic Memorial 10, Roxana 4

CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI

Kaydence Harlan - 2-4, Bryleigh Ward - 2-RBI's

Roxana (8-12) - Ridley Allen - 2-run HR

> CM Eagle softball coach Luke Angelo:

angelo1.mp3

> Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut:

stahlhut1.mp3

More softball

Belleville West 14, Alton 1

Salem 6, EAWR 1

Jerseyville 13, Granite City 1

BASEBALL

* Alton 6, Belleville West 4

Alton (7-17) - Max Ontis - WP

Austin Rathgeb - 2-3, 2-RBI's

* Salem 6, EAWR 3

* Roxana 19, Metro East 8

Roxana (9-21) - Elias Thies - 5-6, 3-RBI's

* Carlinville 10, Staunton 0

SOCCER

* Edwardsville 3, Alton 2

Alton (15-4) - Goals: Emily Baker, Lily Freer

* Granite City 9, Civic Memorial 1

* Mascoutah 9, Jerseyville 0

> Class 1A Greenville soccer regional:

Marquette 7, Pana 0

Greenville 5, Staunton 1

> Class 1A Carlinville soccer regional

Southwestern 1, Litchfield 0

Carlinville 3, Hillsboro 0

> Class 1A Belleville Althoff soccer regional 

Althoff 16, EAWR 0

Tonight - 6 pm - Roxana vs. Father McGivney

Boys VOLLEYBALL

* Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0

B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20)

* Edwardsville def. Marquette, 2-1

E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9)

Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills

Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts

