basketball15.jpg

Tuesday's prep basketball scoreboard

-0-

GIRLS >> 

Alton 66, Belleville West 24

Alton Redbirds (16-0, 5-0 SWC)

Alyssa Lewis - 18 points - 6-three pointers

Jarius Powers - 12 pts, 10 reb

Laila Blakeny - 12 pts

Kiyoko Proctor - 11 pts, 4 reb, 5 assists, 4 steals

-0-

Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41

O'Fallon 52, Belleville East 20

Mascoutah 59, Centralia 34

Litchfield 39, Mt. Olive 23

Auburn 53, Carlinville 43

-0-

BOYS >>

Breese Mater Dei 68, Civic Memorial 60 (OT) - CM Eagles (7-8)

Marquette 68, Hillsboro 61 - Marquette Explorers (9-6)

Belleville West 67, Alton 35 - Alton Redbirds (2-12)

-0-

Columbia 62, Highland 58 (OT)

Calhoun 66, Gillespie 56

South County 48, Carrollton 38

Collinsville 75, Cahokia 48

East St. Louis 68, Edwardsville 35

O'Fallon 54, Belleville East 41 - O'Fallon (12-4), B.East (13-2)

Breese Central 54, Centralia 32 - Central (14-2), Centralia (11-3)

Gibault 49, Wesclin 47

Litchfield 56, Mt. Olive 20

Mt. Vernon 69, Salem 33

-0-