Tuesday's prep basketball scoreboard
GIRLS >>
Alton 66, Belleville West 24
Alton Redbirds (16-0, 5-0 SWC)
Alyssa Lewis - 18 points - 6-three pointers
Jarius Powers - 12 pts, 10 reb
Laila Blakeny - 12 pts
Kiyoko Proctor - 11 pts, 4 reb, 5 assists, 4 steals
Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41
O'Fallon 52, Belleville East 20
Mascoutah 59, Centralia 34
Litchfield 39, Mt. Olive 23
Auburn 53, Carlinville 43
BOYS >>
Breese Mater Dei 68, Civic Memorial 60 (OT) - CM Eagles (7-8)
Marquette 68, Hillsboro 61 - Marquette Explorers (9-6)
Belleville West 67, Alton 35 - Alton Redbirds (2-12)
Columbia 62, Highland 58 (OT)
Calhoun 66, Gillespie 56
South County 48, Carrollton 38
Collinsville 75, Cahokia 48
East St. Louis 68, Edwardsville 35
O'Fallon 54, Belleville East 41 - O'Fallon (12-4), B.East (13-2)
Breese Central 54, Centralia 32 - Central (14-2), Centralia (11-3)
Gibault 49, Wesclin 47
Litchfield 56, Mt. Olive 20
Mt. Vernon 69, Salem 33
