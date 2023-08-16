Tuesday's prep golf
The Alton Redbird Tee-Off Classic Tournament saw 24 teams gather at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Tuesday. Chatham Glenwood won the team title with a score of 300. 2nd place Edwardsville finished six strokes back at 306.
Team standings:
1) Chatham 300
2) Edwardsville 306
3) B.West 309
4) Marquette 313
5) O'Fallon 316
>> Alton & Jacksonville tied for 6th place with team scores of 317.
>> Rounding out the top 10 -- Highland (320), B.Mater Dei (325), Waterloo (325)
Team Leaders:
Marquette Explorers - Carson Jones (74), Mike Wilson (77)
Alton Redbirds - Sam Ottwell (73), Alex Siatos (77)
