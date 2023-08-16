golf10.jpg

Tuesday's prep golf

-0-

The Alton Redbird Tee-Off Classic Tournament saw 24 teams gather at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Tuesday.  Chatham Glenwood won the team title with a score of 300.  2nd place Edwardsville finished six strokes back at 306. 

Team standings:

1) Chatham  300

2) Edwardsville 306

3) B.West  309

4) Marquette  313

5) O'Fallon  316

>> Alton & Jacksonville tied for 6th place with team scores of 317.   

>> Rounding out the top 10 -- Highland (320), B.Mater Dei (325), Waterloo (325)

-0-

Team Leaders:

Marquette Explorers - Carson Jones (74), Mike Wilson (77)

Alton Redbirds - Sam Ottwell (73), Alex Siatos (77)

-0-