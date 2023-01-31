basketball1.jpg

Tuesday night prep basketball

BOYS

Metro East @ Marquette

Columbia 73, Civic Memorial 49 (CM Eagles: 11-14, Columbia Eagles: 24-2)

Roxana @ Lebanon

Alton 75, Hazelwood West (MO) 64  (Alton Redbirds: 5-19)

Mt. Vernon 65, Jerseyville 51

Southwestern 59, EAWR 54

Southwestern Piasa Birds (14-11) - Ian Brantley - 20 pts

EAWR Oilers (10-16) - Jake Gerber - 19 pts 

> Oilers head coach Kevin Gockel:

gockel1.mp3

> Piasa Birds assistant coach Pat Keith - filling in for head coach Jason Darr (who was out sick):

keith1.mp3

Granite City 56, Waterloo 46

Belleville East 96, Cahokia 79

Belleville West 57, Mascoutah 52

Staunton 71, Mt. Olive 26

Christ Our Rock 62, Father McGivney 31

Maryville Christian 59, Bunker Hill 42

Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 44

Waterloo Gibault 61, Valmeyer 28

Collinsville 59, Lift for Life (MO) 55

Freeburg 53, Okawville 23

GIRLS

Alton 80, Granite City 29 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 25-1)

Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 39

Belleville West 50, Belleville East 33

O'Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48 (O'Fallon Lady Panthers: 24-4)

Highland 63, Jerseyville 38 (Highland: 20-7, Jersey: 17-11)

