Tuesday night prep basketball
BOYS
Metro East @ Marquette
Columbia 73, Civic Memorial 49 (CM Eagles: 11-14, Columbia Eagles: 24-2)
Roxana @ Lebanon
Alton 75, Hazelwood West (MO) 64 (Alton Redbirds: 5-19)
Mt. Vernon 65, Jerseyville 51
Southwestern 59, EAWR 54
Southwestern Piasa Birds (14-11) - Ian Brantley - 20 pts
EAWR Oilers (10-16) - Jake Gerber - 19 pts
> Oilers head coach Kevin Gockel:
> Piasa Birds assistant coach Pat Keith - filling in for head coach Jason Darr (who was out sick):
Granite City 56, Waterloo 46
Belleville East 96, Cahokia 79
Belleville West 57, Mascoutah 52
Staunton 71, Mt. Olive 26
Christ Our Rock 62, Father McGivney 31
Maryville Christian 59, Bunker Hill 42
Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 44
Waterloo Gibault 61, Valmeyer 28
Collinsville 59, Lift for Life (MO) 55
Freeburg 53, Okawville 23
GIRLS
Alton 80, Granite City 29 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 25-1)
Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 39
Belleville West 50, Belleville East 33
O'Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48 (O'Fallon Lady Panthers: 24-4)
Highland 63, Jerseyville 38 (Highland: 20-7, Jersey: 17-11)
