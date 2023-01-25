basketball2.jpg

Tuesday's prep basketball scoreboard

-0-

BOYS:

McCluer North (MO) 59, Alton 54

Marquette 86, Belleville Althoff 63

EAWR 67, Gillespie 51

Roxana 58, Bunker Hill 40

-0-

Columbia 63, Waterloo 45

Greenfield 42, Staunton 29

Springfield Calvary 78, Litchfield 66

Madison 48, Breese Mater Dei 46

Highland 46, Collinsville 43 (OT)

Carlinville 66, Springfield Lutheran 65 (OT)

-0-

GIRLS:

Alton 60, East St. Louis 32 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 24-0)

O'Fallon 37, Edwardsville 22 (O'Fallon Lady Panthers: 22-4)

Collinsville 57, Belleville West 36

Roxana 41, Madison 6

-0-