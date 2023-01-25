Tuesday's prep basketball scoreboard
BOYS:
McCluer North (MO) 59, Alton 54
Marquette 86, Belleville Althoff 63
EAWR 67, Gillespie 51
Roxana 58, Bunker Hill 40
Columbia 63, Waterloo 45
Greenfield 42, Staunton 29
Springfield Calvary 78, Litchfield 66
Madison 48, Breese Mater Dei 46
Highland 46, Collinsville 43 (OT)
Carlinville 66, Springfield Lutheran 65 (OT)
GIRLS:
Alton 60, East St. Louis 32 (Alton Lady Redbirds: 24-0)
O'Fallon 37, Edwardsville 22 (O'Fallon Lady Panthers: 22-4)
Collinsville 57, Belleville West 36
Roxana 41, Madison 6
