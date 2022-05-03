softball2.jpg

Full schedule for Tuesday's prep sports

-0-

SOFTBALL

Collinsville Kahoks @ Alton Redbirds - 4:30, Big-Z

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo

Roxana @ Columbia

EAWR @ Salem

Staunton @ Carlinville

Metro East @ Marquette

-0-

BASEBALL

Alton @ Granite City

Carrollton @ Marquette

Roxana @ Columbia

Vandalia @ Southwestern

Waterloo @ Civic Memorial

EAWR @ Salem

Staunton @ Carlinville

-0-

SOCCER

Collinsville @ Alton

Granite City @ Marquette

Triad @ Civic Memorial

Jerseyville @ Highland

Waterloo @ Mascoutah

Roxana @ Freeburg

EAWR @ Litchfield

-0-