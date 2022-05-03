Full schedule for Tuesday's prep sports
SOFTBALL
Collinsville Kahoks @ Alton Redbirds - 4:30, Big-Z
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo
Roxana @ Columbia
EAWR @ Salem
Staunton @ Carlinville
Metro East @ Marquette
BASEBALL
Alton @ Granite City
Carrollton @ Marquette
Roxana @ Columbia
Vandalia @ Southwestern
Waterloo @ Civic Memorial
EAWR @ Salem
Staunton @ Carlinville
SOCCER
Collinsville @ Alton
Granite City @ Marquette
Triad @ Civic Memorial
Jerseyville @ Highland
Waterloo @ Mascoutah
Roxana @ Freeburg
EAWR @ Litchfield
