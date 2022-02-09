Tuesday's prep basketball
BOYS hoops >
* Civic Memorial 52, Roxana 28
CM Eagles (6-20), Shells (5-21)
* Belleville East 59, Alton 23
Alton Redbirds (4-20), B.East (17-9)
* Jacksonville Routt 54, Marquette 41
Marquette Explorers (14-11), Routt (21-5)
* Jerseyville 58, Carrollton 45
Jersey (12-12) - Jaxon Brunaugh - 16 pts
* EAWR 56, Mt. Olive 25
EAWR Oilers (11-15)
* Greenville 57, Southwestern 47
Pana 66, Vandalia 51
Litchfield 58, Hillsboro 49 (OT)
Staunton 56, Gillespie 46
Mascoutah 63, Edwardsville 47
Highland 39, Triad 30
Collinsville 58, O'Fallon 46
East St. Louis 71, Belleville West 46
Wesclin 38, Freeburg 31
Nokomis 58, Pawnee 37
Carlinville 44, Edinburg 30
Calhoun 56, Pleasant Hill 46
North Mac 40, Lincolnwood 36
Columbia 55, Breese Central 52
GIRLS hoops >
* Alton 67, Belleville East 30
Alton Redbirds (18-6)
* Roxana 29, Waterloo Gibault 24
* Jerseyville 62, Cahokia 18
Jersey (9-18) - Tessa Crawford - 25 pts
Edwardsville 66, Lutheran North 35
Triad 50, Highland 37
Belleville West 63, East St. Louis 54
O'Fallon 57, Collinsville 26
