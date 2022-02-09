basketball17.jpg

Tuesday's prep basketball

-0-

BOYS hoops >

* Civic Memorial 52, Roxana 28

CM Eagles (6-20), Shells (5-21)

* Belleville East 59, Alton 23

Alton Redbirds (4-20), B.East (17-9)

* Jacksonville Routt 54, Marquette 41

Marquette Explorers (14-11), Routt (21-5)

* Jerseyville 58, Carrollton 45

Jersey (12-12) - Jaxon Brunaugh - 16 pts

* EAWR 56, Mt. Olive 25

EAWR Oilers (11-15)

* Greenville 57, Southwestern 47

-0-

Pana 66, Vandalia 51

Litchfield 58, Hillsboro 49 (OT)

Staunton 56, Gillespie 46

Mascoutah 63, Edwardsville 47

Highland 39, Triad 30

Collinsville 58, O'Fallon 46

East St. Louis 71, Belleville West 46

Wesclin 38, Freeburg 31

Nokomis 58, Pawnee 37

Carlinville 44, Edinburg 30

Calhoun 56, Pleasant Hill 46

North Mac 40, Lincolnwood 36

Columbia 55, Breese Central 52

-0-

GIRLS hoops >

* Alton 67, Belleville East 30

Alton Redbirds (18-6)

* Roxana 29, Waterloo Gibault 24

* Jerseyville 62, Cahokia 18

Jersey (9-18) - Tessa Crawford - 25 pts

-0-

Edwardsville 66, Lutheran North 35

Triad 50, Highland 37

Belleville West 63, East St. Louis 54

O'Fallon 57, Collinsville 26

-0-