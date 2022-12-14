Boys prep basketball
-0-
Tuesday's scoreboard:
Breese Central 70, CM Eagles 65 (2-OT's)
Red Bud 48, EAWR 39
Roxana 51, SIUE (ESL) Charter 32
Jerseyville 55, Staunton 38
-0-
Highland 77, Litchfield 40
Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49
O'Fallon 54, Mascoutah 46
Cahokia 67, Edwardsville 61
Collinsville 50, Granite City 35
Greenville 48, Okawville 47
McCluer North 58, Belleville West 53
Columbia 64, Steeleville 29
Nokomis 53, Pana 38
Father McGivney 59, Maryville Christian 43
Belleville East 64, Breese Mater Dei 46
Lincolnwood 50, Gillespie 48
-0-