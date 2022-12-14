basketball14.jpg

Boys prep basketball

-0-

Tuesday's scoreboard:

Breese Central 70, CM Eagles 65 (2-OT's)

Red Bud 48, EAWR 39

Roxana 51, SIUE (ESL) Charter 32

Jerseyville 55, Staunton 38

-0-

Highland 77, Litchfield 40

Freeburg 61, Waterloo 49

O'Fallon 54, Mascoutah 46

Cahokia 67, Edwardsville 61

Collinsville 50, Granite City 35

Greenville 48, Okawville 47

McCluer North 58, Belleville West 53

Columbia 64, Steeleville 29

Nokomis 53, Pana 38

Father McGivney 59, Maryville Christian 43

Belleville East 64, Breese Mater Dei 46

Lincolnwood 50, Gillespie 48

-0-