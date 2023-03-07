Trimpe Middle School Lady Eagles - 7th grade volleyball squad
The Trimpe (Bethalto) Middle School 7th grade volleyball team is headed to the 4A state tournament in Normal. Last night the Trimpe Eagles won the Edwardsville Sectional championship, 2-0 over Chatham-Glenwood. The Lady Eagles beat the Edwardsville Middle School squads (Lincoln & Liberty) to win the regional title.
Trimpe now has a record of 24-and-2 and will go up against Morton Junior High (25-2) in the state tournament - Friday at 5:45 pm at Normal Kingsley JHS.
Meanwhile - Staunton (25-1) has qualified for the 3A state tournament for 7th grade volleyball. Staunton Junior High won the East Alton Regional followed by the Vandalia Sectional title. They will play at state Friday at 7 pm against Peru-Parkside. The 3A state tourney will be held at Warrensburg-Latham Middle School.
