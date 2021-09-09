lccclogo.jpg

The Lewis and Clark Trailblazers fell to Spoon River in college volleyball last night (WED) in Godfrey.  The Spoon River Snappers edged the Lady Trailblazers, 3-sets-to-2.  The Blazers won the first two sets then the Snappers came back to win three sets in a row.  The fifth and deciding set went to Spoon River, 15-to-12.   

Scores >>

1) 25-18, LC

2) 25-23, LC

3) 25-23, SR

4) 25-21, SR

5) 15-12, SR

-0-

The Lady Blazers fall to 3-and-5 with the home loss.  The Snappers improve to 6-and-5 on the year. 

> Spoon River College volleyball head coach Makenna Barker:

barker1.mp3

-0-

The LCCC Trailblazers have some local players on the roster this season.

- Brooke Wolff - Alton HS

- Jacey Trask - Roxana HS

- Taylor Murray - EAWR HS

Also Madelyn Clark (Maryville Christian HS) and Rakyla Wicher (East St. Louis HS). 

-0-

* Photos below: Trask (#15), Wolff (#25)

lcvb2.jpg
lcvb3.jpg
lcvb1.jpg