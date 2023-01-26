Girls prep basketball - Alton @ O'Fallon
The Alton Lady Redbirds travel to O'Fallon tonight to play the Lady Panthers in Southwestern Conference girls basketball. It features two of the top 10 teams in the state of Illinois. Alton is the top-ranked team in the state - moving up a spot this week to number one in the Class 4A AP Poll. O'Fallon is ranked 9th in this week's 4A state rankings.
Alton Redbirds (24-0 overall, 8-0 SWC)
O'Fallon Panthers (22-4 overall, 7-1 SWC)
Last weekend the Lady Redbirds won the championship game of the Highland Tournament - knocking off Okawville, 54-38. The Lady Redbirds went 4-and-0 in the tournament - beating Triad, Teutopolis, Breese Mater Dei and Okawville to win the tourney title. Alton head coach Deserea Howard talks about the Highland tourney and facing O'Fallon next:
Illinois High School Girls Basketball - Class 4A A.P. Poll
(Jan. 26, 2023)
1. Alton Redbirds - 24-0
2. Fremd - 22-2
3. Geneva - 19-3
4. Bolingbrook - 21-3
5. Normal Community - 23-2
6. Whitney Young - 18-4
7. Maine South - 19-4
8. Kenwood - 20-4
9. O'Fallon - 22-4
10. St. Charles North - 20-4
