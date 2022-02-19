The Illinois high school boys state wrestling tournament is taking place in Champaign through Saturday.
In Class 2A on Friday, Civic Memorial’s undefeated Abe Wojcikiewicz lost 3-2 in the state semifinals to Tom Bennett from Brother Rice (Abe was 39-0 coming in). CM’s Bryce Griffin (40-5) lost to Aoci Bernard from Rock Island in the semifinals, 8-4.
Elsewhere in Class 2A - Triad’s 120-pound competitor Colby Crouch pinned his semifinal opponent Friday and advanced to Saturday’s state title match with a 34-0 record.
Also going for a state title on Saturday, Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel, who won his Class 1A semifinal match Friday, 11-4.