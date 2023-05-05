baseball20.jpg

Thursday's prep sports

-0-

BASEBALL

Alton 2, Collinsville 1

Salem 15, Roxana 3

Breese Central 3, EAWR 1

Freeburg 7, Columbia 1

Gillespie 3, Marquette 1

Southwestern 13, North Greene 0

Carlinville 11, Carrollton 0

Edwardsville 12, Belleville West 1

-0-

SOFTBALL

Breese Central 4, EAWR 0 

Edwardsville 5, Alton 0

Salem 5, Roxana 3

Staunton 2, Civic Memorial 1

Southwestern 21, Carrollton 15

Freeburg 4, Columbia 2

-0-

SOCCER

Collinsville 2, Alton 0 

Edwardsville 2, Belleville West 1

O'Fallon 4, Belleville East 0

Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 1

Roxana 5, Pinckneyville 2

-0-

TENNIS

Marquette 5, Alton 4 

> Explorers (15-0)

-0-