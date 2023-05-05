Thursday's prep sports
-0-
BASEBALL
Alton 2, Collinsville 1
Salem 15, Roxana 3
Breese Central 3, EAWR 1
Freeburg 7, Columbia 1
Gillespie 3, Marquette 1
Southwestern 13, North Greene 0
Carlinville 11, Carrollton 0
Edwardsville 12, Belleville West 1
-0-
SOFTBALL
Breese Central 4, EAWR 0
Edwardsville 5, Alton 0
Salem 5, Roxana 3
Staunton 2, Civic Memorial 1
Southwestern 21, Carrollton 15
Freeburg 4, Columbia 2
-0-
SOCCER
Collinsville 2, Alton 0
Edwardsville 2, Belleville West 1
O'Fallon 4, Belleville East 0
Civic Memorial 3, Mascoutah 1
Roxana 5, Pinckneyville 2
-0-
TENNIS
Marquette 5, Alton 4
> Explorers (15-0)
-0-