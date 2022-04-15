Thursday's prep sports schedule
Baseball
Belleville East 10, Alton 2
Civic Memorial @ Jerseyville
Salem 4, Roxana 3
Father McGivney 11, Marquette 2
Breese Central 15, EAWR 0
Highland 9, Mascoutah 8
Softball
Salem 10, Roxana 2
Roxana Shells (5-7), Wildcats (7-5)
Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut:
Salem softball coach Stacey Lux:
More softball:
Breese Central 13, EAWR 1
Belleville West 9, Alton 1
O'Fallon 2, Marquette 1
Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 1
Freeburg 3, Columbia 1
Belleville East 12, Collinsville 0
Soccer
Belleville Althoff 2, Marquette 0
Alton 9, Belleville West 2
Alton (11-1) - Emily Baker - 4-goals, Lilly Freer - 2-goals
Southwestern 4, Pana 0
Carlinville 8, Gillespie 3
Father McGivney 4, Highland 0
Belleville East 1, Collinsville 0
Track
EAWR Relays --
