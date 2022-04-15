baseball13.jpg

Thursday's prep sports schedule

Baseball

Belleville East 10, Alton 2

Civic Memorial @ Jerseyville

Salem 4, Roxana 3

Father McGivney 11, Marquette 2

Breese Central 15, EAWR 0

Highland 9, Mascoutah 8

Softball

Salem 10, Roxana 2

Roxana Shells (5-7), Wildcats (7-5)

Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut:

wades2.mp3

Salem softball coach Stacey Lux:

lux1.mp3

More softball: 

Breese Central 13, EAWR 1

Belleville West 9, Alton 1

O'Fallon 2, Marquette 1

Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 1

Freeburg 3, Columbia 1

Belleville East 12, Collinsville 0

Soccer

Belleville Althoff 2, Marquette 0

Alton 9, Belleville West 2

Alton (11-1) - Emily Baker - 4-goals, Lilly Freer - 2-goals

Southwestern 4, Pana 0

Carlinville 8, Gillespie 3

Father McGivney 4, Highland 0

Belleville East 1, Collinsville 0

Track

EAWR Relays --

