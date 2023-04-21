Thursday's prep sports
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette 2, Metro East 0 (25-9, 25-14)
Marquette Explorers (12-6-2) >
Connor Wieckhorst - 9 service pts
Max Cogan - 8 pts, Ryan DeClue - 7 pts
Alton 2, Granite City 0 (25-13, 25-10)
Alton Redbirds (11-10)
BASEBALL
Belleville East 1, Alton 0
Freeburg 9, Breese Mater Dei 5
Highland 10, Greenville 5
SOFTBALL
Highland 11, Granite City 1
Nokomis 11, Hillsboro 9
SOCCER
Roxana 3, Breese Central 2
*Roxana Shells (7-6) - Kendall Kamp - 3 goals
Triad 11, Highland 0
