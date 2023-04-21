volleyball6.jpg

Thursday's prep sports

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette 2, Metro East 0 (25-9, 25-14)

Marquette Explorers (12-6-2) >

Connor Wieckhorst - 9 service pts

Max Cogan - 8 pts, Ryan DeClue - 7 pts

Alton 2, Granite City 0 (25-13, 25-10)

Alton Redbirds (11-10)

BASEBALL

Belleville East 1, Alton 0 

Freeburg 9, Breese Mater Dei 5

Highland 10, Greenville 5

SOFTBALL

Highland 11, Granite City 1 

Nokomis 11, Hillsboro 9

SOCCER

Roxana 3, Breese Central 2 

*Roxana Shells (7-6) - Kendall Kamp - 3 goals

Triad 11, Highland 0

