Prep scoreboard - THU
-0-
SOCCER >
* Alton 2, Edwardsville 0
Alton Redbirds (9-1) - goals: Emily Baker, Lyndsey Miller
Peyton Baker - 5th shutout of the year
* Columbia 3, Roxana 0
* Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0
* Southwestern 4, Carlinville 0
SW Piasa Birds (6-2)
Ali Wilson - 2 goals
Mac Day - 1 goal, 1 assist
* Highland 1, Jerseyville 0
* Mascoutah 2, Waterloo 1
* Granite City 5, Freeburg 0
* O'Fallon 7, Collinsville 0
* Belleville West 2, Belleville East 1 (PK's)
-0-
BASEBALL >
* Marquette 9, Jerseyville 5
Marquette (10-5), Jersey (9-5)
WP - Scott Vickrey
Hayden Garner - 2-4, 3-RBI's
Andrew Bober - 3-4, 2-RBI's
* Civic Memorial 7, EAWR Oilers 0
CM (5-5), EAWR (2-8)
WP - Peyton Keller
* Father McGivney 12, Staunton 2
* Jacksonville Routt 12, Calhoun 2
* Bunker Hill 4, Litchfield 3
-0-
SOFTBALL >
* Collinsville 3, Alton 2
Alton (0-6)
* Freeburg 15, Civic Memorial 0
Freeburg (11-1), CM (5-3)
* Calhoun 11, Jacksonville Routt 1
* Carrollton 9, Pleasant Hill 5
* Gillespie 7, Highland 6
* Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0
-0-