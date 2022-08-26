volleyball6.jpg

Thursday's prep scoreboard

-0-

Prep volleyball --

* Marquette def. Carrollton, 2-1

Marquette (4-0)

Kylie Murray - 9 pts, 9 kills

Arista Bunn - 6 pts, 4 aces, 8 assists

Ryan O'Leary & Abby Taylor - 6 pts each

* Civic Memorial def. EAWR, 2-0

CM Eagles (2-2), EAWR Oilers (0-4)

-0-

More prep volleyball --

South County def. Southwestern, 2-0

Auburn def. Carlinville, 2-1

O'Fallon def. Waterloo, 2-0

Highland def. Collinsville, 2-0

Freeburg def. Belleville East, 2-0

Althoff def. Columbia, 2-1

Mascoutah def. Breese Central, 2-1

-0-

Prep tennis --

Collinsville 7, Marquette 2

Civic Memorial 5, Roxana 1

Jerseyville 9, EAWR 0

-0-

Prep girls golf --

Triad 172, Jerseyville 187, Marquette 188

Medalist: Emma Hill, Triad - 38 (+3)

Marquette - Ava Bartosiak - 40, Lilly Montague - 47, Jenna Dean - 48

Jersey - Bria Tuttle - 45, Jerra LaPlant - 45, Emma Breitweiser - 48

-0-

Prep soccer --

Alton soccer tourney

Alton 6, Springfield SE 0

Beardstown 4, Jerseyville 1

-0-