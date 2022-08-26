Thursday's prep scoreboard
-0-
Prep volleyball --
* Marquette def. Carrollton, 2-1
Marquette (4-0)
Kylie Murray - 9 pts, 9 kills
Arista Bunn - 6 pts, 4 aces, 8 assists
Ryan O'Leary & Abby Taylor - 6 pts each
* Civic Memorial def. EAWR, 2-0
CM Eagles (2-2), EAWR Oilers (0-4)
-0-
More prep volleyball --
South County def. Southwestern, 2-0
Auburn def. Carlinville, 2-1
O'Fallon def. Waterloo, 2-0
Highland def. Collinsville, 2-0
Freeburg def. Belleville East, 2-0
Althoff def. Columbia, 2-1
Mascoutah def. Breese Central, 2-1
-0-
Prep tennis --
Collinsville 7, Marquette 2
Civic Memorial 5, Roxana 1
Jerseyville 9, EAWR 0
-0-
Prep girls golf --
Triad 172, Jerseyville 187, Marquette 188
Medalist: Emma Hill, Triad - 38 (+3)
Marquette - Ava Bartosiak - 40, Lilly Montague - 47, Jenna Dean - 48
Jersey - Bria Tuttle - 45, Jerra LaPlant - 45, Emma Breitweiser - 48
-0-
Prep soccer --
Alton soccer tourney
Alton 6, Springfield SE 0
Beardstown 4, Jerseyville 1
-0-