Thursday's prep scoreboard
BASEBALL
Roxana 6, EAWR 3
Father McGivney 4, Marquette 2
Southwestern 8, Metro East 3
Bunker Hill 13, Maryville Christian 3
Calhoun 10, Greenfield 7
SOFTBALL
Roxana 21, EAWR 10
Alton 7, O'Fallon 3
Father McGivney 12, Marquette 11
Gillespie 3, Jerseyville 2
Triad 16, Southwestern 3
Edwardsville 8, Granite City 2
Collinsville 3, Belleville West 2
Calhoun 17, Greenfield 4
SOCCER
Edwardsville 6, Alton 1
Civic Memorial 8, Jerseyville 2
Breese Central 12, EAWR 0
Southwestern 2, Pana 0
Triad 2, Waterloo 1
Mascoutah 2, Highland 0
Hillsboro 3, Carlinville 2
Granite City 1, Belleville East 0
Greenville 1, Staunton 0
