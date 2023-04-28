baseball14.jpg

Thursday's prep scoreboard

-0-

BASEBALL

Roxana 6, EAWR 3 

Father McGivney 4, Marquette 2

Southwestern 8, Metro East 3

Bunker Hill 13, Maryville Christian 3

Calhoun 10, Greenfield 7

-0-

SOFTBALL

Roxana 21, EAWR 10 

Alton 7, O'Fallon 3

Father McGivney 12, Marquette 11

Gillespie 3, Jerseyville 2

Triad 16, Southwestern 3

Edwardsville 8, Granite City 2

Collinsville 3, Belleville West 2

Calhoun 17, Greenfield 4

-0-

SOCCER

Edwardsville 6, Alton 1 

Civic Memorial 8, Jerseyville 2

Breese Central 12, EAWR 0

Southwestern 2, Pana 0

Triad 2, Waterloo 1

Mascoutah 2, Highland 0

Hillsboro 3, Carlinville 2

Granite City 1, Belleville East 0

Greenville 1, Staunton 0

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 2, Belleville West 0 

Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 0

-0-