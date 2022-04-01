rainouts2.jpg

Prep sports update

-0-

Spring sports were washed out on Wednesday and there were many more postponements on Thursday as well due to wet field conditions. 

Thursday's prep schedule included:

Baseball >>

Freeburg 11, EAWR 1

Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (makeup: FRI, 4/1)

Alton @ Father McGivney -- PPD.

-0-

Softball >>

Civic Memorial @ Marquette -- PPD.

Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (makeup: FRI, 4/1)

Freeburg 15, EAWR 0

Alton @ Belleville East -- PPD.

-0-

Soccer >>

* Alton 3, B.Althoff 2 - penalty kicks @ Public School Stadium

Alton (6-1) - Emily Baker - 2 goals

Redbird penalty kick goals - Tori Schrimpf, Lyndsey Miller, Emily Baker, Lily Freer

* Civic Memorial 4, Highland 1

CM (3-3, 1-1 MVC) - Abrianna Garrett, Aubrey Voyles - 2-goals each

* Triad 3, Mascoutah 0

* Waterloo 10, Jerseyville 0

* Carlinville @ EAWR -- PPD.

-0-

Litchfield soccer tournament (THU)

Hillsboro 2, Greenville 1

Litchfield 3, Staunton 2

> Litchfield vs. Hillsboro -- Championship game, SAT

-0-