Prep sports update
-0-
Spring sports were washed out on Wednesday and there were many more postponements on Thursday as well due to wet field conditions.
Thursday's prep schedule included:
Baseball >>
Freeburg 11, EAWR 1
Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (makeup: FRI, 4/1)
Alton @ Father McGivney -- PPD.
-0-
Softball >>
Civic Memorial @ Marquette -- PPD.
Breese Central @ Roxana -- PPD. (makeup: FRI, 4/1)
Freeburg 15, EAWR 0
Alton @ Belleville East -- PPD.
-0-
Soccer >>
* Alton 3, B.Althoff 2 - penalty kicks @ Public School Stadium
Alton (6-1) - Emily Baker - 2 goals
Redbird penalty kick goals - Tori Schrimpf, Lyndsey Miller, Emily Baker, Lily Freer
* Civic Memorial 4, Highland 1
CM (3-3, 1-1 MVC) - Abrianna Garrett, Aubrey Voyles - 2-goals each
* Triad 3, Mascoutah 0
* Waterloo 10, Jerseyville 0
* Carlinville @ EAWR -- PPD.
-0-
Litchfield soccer tournament (THU)
Hillsboro 2, Greenville 1
Litchfield 3, Staunton 2
> Litchfield vs. Hillsboro -- Championship game, SAT
-0-