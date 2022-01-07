basketball8.jpg

Thursday night prep basketball

(BOYS)

Roxana 59 - Dupo 27

(GIRLS)

Civic Memorial 61 - Mascoutah 54 - Aubree Wallace 30 pts, Kelbie Zupan - 18 pts for the Lady Eagles who improve to 15-2

Roxana 31 - Salem 53

Breese Central @ EAWR -- PPD.

Alton @ Granite City -- PPD.

Gillespie @ Southwestern -- PPD.

Gibault @ Fr. McGivney - PPD

(GIRLS)

Bunker Hill 9 - Carlinville 41

Staunton @ Hillsboro

Vandalia 36 - Litchfield 38

Highland 29 - Waterloo 48

Columbia 33 - Freeburg 55

Edwardsville 53 - Collinsville 40

O'Fallon @ East St. Louis

Belleville West 57 - Belleville East 27

Metro East @ Maryville Christian

