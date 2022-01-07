Thursday night prep basketball
-0-
(BOYS)
Roxana 59 - Dupo 27
-0-
(GIRLS)
Civic Memorial 61 - Mascoutah 54 - Aubree Wallace 30 pts, Kelbie Zupan - 18 pts for the Lady Eagles who improve to 15-2
Roxana 31 - Salem 53
Breese Central @ EAWR -- PPD.
Alton @ Granite City -- PPD.
Gillespie @ Southwestern -- PPD.
Gibault @ Fr. McGivney - PPD
-0-
(GIRLS)
Bunker Hill 9 - Carlinville 41
Staunton @ Hillsboro
Vandalia 36 - Litchfield 38
Highland 29 - Waterloo 48
Columbia 33 - Freeburg 55
Edwardsville 53 - Collinsville 40
O'Fallon @ East St. Louis
Belleville West 57 - Belleville East 27
Metro East @ Maryville Christian
-0-