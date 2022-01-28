basketball12.jpg

Thursday's prep basketball

-0-

GIRLS >>

O'Fallon 73, Alton 69 - 2-OT's

* Alton (16-6) - Kiyoko Proctor - 26, Laila Blakeny - 22 

Alton coach Deserea Howard:

howard1.mp3

* O'Fallon (19-5) - Shannon Dowell - 25, Jailah Pelly - 14 

O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff:

knolhoff1.mp3

-0-

Civic Memorial 56, Triad 47

CM Eagles (23-3, 8-0 MVC) - Olivia Durbin - 16, Aubree Wallace - 13

-0-

Carrollton girls bb tournament

SEMI's ->

Marquette 56, Carrollton 35

Marquette (21-6) - Chloe White - 16

Greenfield 55, Nokomis 52

-0-

Edwardsville 56, Belleville East 14

Breese Central 59, Roxana 28

Carlinville 26, Southwestern 24 (OT)

Staunton 37, Greenville 25

Pana 66, Litchfield 18

Vandalia 62, Gillespie 59

East St. Louis 57, Collinsville 54

Waterloo 62, Mascoutah 55

North Mac 63, North Greene 21

-0-

BOYS >>

Jerseyville 55, Southwestern 34

-0-