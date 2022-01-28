Thursday's prep basketball
-0-
GIRLS >>
O'Fallon 73, Alton 69 - 2-OT's
* Alton (16-6) - Kiyoko Proctor - 26, Laila Blakeny - 22
Alton coach Deserea Howard:
* O'Fallon (19-5) - Shannon Dowell - 25, Jailah Pelly - 14
O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff:
-0-
Civic Memorial 56, Triad 47
CM Eagles (23-3, 8-0 MVC) - Olivia Durbin - 16, Aubree Wallace - 13
-0-
Carrollton girls bb tournament
SEMI's ->
Marquette 56, Carrollton 35
Marquette (21-6) - Chloe White - 16
Greenfield 55, Nokomis 52
-0-
Edwardsville 56, Belleville East 14
Breese Central 59, Roxana 28
Carlinville 26, Southwestern 24 (OT)
Staunton 37, Greenville 25
Pana 66, Litchfield 18
Vandalia 62, Gillespie 59
East St. Louis 57, Collinsville 54
Waterloo 62, Mascoutah 55
North Mac 63, North Greene 21
-0-
BOYS >>
Jerseyville 55, Southwestern 34
-0-