Holiday basketball tourneys

(THU)

55th Annual Carlinville Holiday Tournament

BOYS >

Title game - Hillsboro 79, Litchfield 65

3rd place game - Bunker Hill 50, EAWR 44

Minutemen: Grant Burch - 20 pts

Oilers: Antonio Hardin 13 pts, Seth Slayden - 11 pts

Oilers basketball coach Steve Flowers:

5th place game - Carlinville 52, Gillespie 27

7th place game - Staunton 54, Calhoun 31

GIRLS >

Title game - Williamsville 55, Greenfield 48

3rd place game - South County 52, Nokomis 46

5th place game - Calhoun 42, Carlinville 35

7th place game - Gillespie 58, Lincolnwood 22

1st Annual Red Bud Ladies X-Mas Basketball Tournament

Title game - Waterloo 53, Carlyle 26

3rd place game - Marissa 46, Roxana 42

5th place game - Columbia 55, Red Bud 29

7th place game - Althoff 49, Chester 27

9th place game - Gibault 47, EAWR 29

