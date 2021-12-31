Holiday basketball tourneys
(THU)
55th Annual Carlinville Holiday Tournament
BOYS >
Title game - Hillsboro 79, Litchfield 65
3rd place game - Bunker Hill 50, EAWR 44
Minutemen: Grant Burch - 20 pts
Oilers: Antonio Hardin 13 pts, Seth Slayden - 11 pts
Oilers basketball coach Steve Flowers:
5th place game - Carlinville 52, Gillespie 27
7th place game - Staunton 54, Calhoun 31
GIRLS >
Title game - Williamsville 55, Greenfield 48
3rd place game - South County 52, Nokomis 46
5th place game - Calhoun 42, Carlinville 35
7th place game - Gillespie 58, Lincolnwood 22
1st Annual Red Bud Ladies X-Mas Basketball Tournament
Title game - Waterloo 53, Carlyle 26
3rd place game - Marissa 46, Roxana 42
5th place game - Columbia 55, Red Bud 29
7th place game - Althoff 49, Chester 27
9th place game - Gibault 47, EAWR 29
