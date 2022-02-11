basketball20.jpg

Thursday's prep basketball

GIRLS >>

Alton 70, Collinsville 39 (Alton: 19-6)

Civic Memorial 46, Highland 38 (CM Eagles: 27-4, 10-0 MVC)

Waterloo 53, Jerseyville 45 (Waterloo: 24-6, Jersey: 9-19)

Triad 57, Mascoutah 36 (Triad: 19-9)

Columbia 49, Roxana 30

Salem 54, EAWR 32

Pana 53, Southwestern 17

Greenville 45, Carlinville 31

Hillsboro 51, Litchfield 25

O'Fallon 62, Vashon (STL) 51 (O'Fallon: 23-5)

Edwardsville 65, Belleville West 34 (E'ville: 25-4)

Belleville East 55, East St. Louis 54

Jacksonville Routt 44, Calhoun 32

Breese Central 55, Freeburg 44

Althoff 44, Cahokia 22

