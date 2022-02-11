Thursday's prep basketball
-0-
GIRLS >>
Alton 70, Collinsville 39 (Alton: 19-6)
Civic Memorial 46, Highland 38 (CM Eagles: 27-4, 10-0 MVC)
Waterloo 53, Jerseyville 45 (Waterloo: 24-6, Jersey: 9-19)
Triad 57, Mascoutah 36 (Triad: 19-9)
Columbia 49, Roxana 30
Salem 54, EAWR 32
Pana 53, Southwestern 17
Greenville 45, Carlinville 31
Hillsboro 51, Litchfield 25
-0-
O'Fallon 62, Vashon (STL) 51 (O'Fallon: 23-5)
Edwardsville 65, Belleville West 34 (E'ville: 25-4)
Belleville East 55, East St. Louis 54
Jacksonville Routt 44, Calhoun 32
Breese Central 55, Freeburg 44
Althoff 44, Cahokia 22
-0-