Thursday night's girls prep basketball
Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC):
The Mascoutah Indians defeated the Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, 65-58 last night (THU) in Bethalto. The Indians improved to 11-and-7 overall and 4-and-2 in the MVC. The Eagles dropped to 8-and-10 on the season and 3-and-3 in the conference.
Mascoutah - Sophie Loden - 23 pts, Annie Beck 18 pts
CM - Aubrey Wallace - 20 pts, Olivia Durbin - 13 pts
Elsewhere in the MVC:
Jerseyville topped Triad, 48-45. The Lady Panthers (12-7) have won 5 straight. It's their first win in the conference - they are now 1-and-5 in the MVC.
More girls hoops (THU):
Roxana 31, Salem 29
Breese Central 75, EAWR 28
O'Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40
Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 30
Belleville East 39, Belleville West 31
Freeburg 54, Columbia 48
Jacksonville Routt 53, Carrollton 31
Father McGivney 60, Waterloo Gibault 30
(SCC)
Pana 57, Southwestern 12
Hillsboro 58, Vandalia 38
Gillespie 43, Litchfield 33
Greenville 41, Staunton 35
Carlinville 44, North Mac 34
