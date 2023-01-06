basketball4.jpg

Thursday night's girls prep basketball

-0-

Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC):

The Mascoutah Indians defeated the Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, 65-58 last night (THU) in Bethalto.  The Indians improved to 11-and-7 overall and 4-and-2 in the MVC.  The Eagles dropped to 8-and-10 on the season and 3-and-3 in the conference. 

Mascoutah - Sophie Loden - 23 pts, Annie Beck 18 pts

CM - Aubrey Wallace - 20 pts, Olivia Durbin - 13 pts

> Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot:

arb3.mp3

Elsewhere in the MVC:

Jerseyville topped Triad, 48-45.  The Lady Panthers (12-7) have won 5 straight.  It's their first win in the conference - they are now 1-and-5 in the MVC. 

-0-

More girls hoops (THU):

Roxana 31, Salem 29

Breese Central 75, EAWR 28

O'Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40

Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 30

Belleville East 39, Belleville West 31

Freeburg 54, Columbia 48

Jacksonville Routt 53, Carrollton 31

Father McGivney 60, Waterloo Gibault 30

-0-

(SCC)

Pana 57, Southwestern 12

Hillsboro 58, Vandalia 38

Gillespie 43, Litchfield 33

Greenville 41, Staunton 35

Carlinville 44, North Mac 34

-0-