Boys prep sports
-0-
Volleyball
Marquette def. Metro East Lutheran, 2-0
>> Marquette Explorers & Alton Redbirds among the 16 teams in the Belleville East volleyball tournament this weekend (FRI, SAT). Other teams at the tourney include Belleville West, Father McGivney, Belleville Althoff, and Metro East.
-0-
Baseball
*Southwestern 8, Alton 2
SW Piasa Birds (3-1) - WP - Marcus Payne
Adam Hale - 3-RBI's
Alton Redbirds (1-2) - LP - Alex Siatos
Reid Murray - 2-3, RBI
_
*Red Bud 8, Roxana 7
Roxana (1-2) - LP - Trevor Gihring
Mason Crump - 3-5, RBI
_
Father McGivney 12, Metro East 5
Carlinville 10, Nokomis 0
Belleville West 9, De Smet 0
-0-