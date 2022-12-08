Girls prep basketball - Thursday night schedule
Alton 40, O'Fallon 36
Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36
(MVC)
Civic Memorial 41, Triad 26
Mascoutah 62, Waterloo 54
Highland 58, Jerseyville 32
(Cahokia Conference)
Freeburg 76, EAWR 12
Breese Central 60, Roxana 22
Columbia 44, Salem 33
Father McGivney 59, Marquette 35
Metro East 46, Bunker Hill 35
Jacksonville 49, Granite City 39
Christ Our Rock 48, Maryville Christian 33
(SCC)
Gillespie 58, Southwestern 27
Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17
Pana 79, Staunton 77
Greenville 59, North Mac 30
Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23
Carlyle 66, Sparta 39
Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18
Mt. Vernon 60, Marion 25
Centralia 62, Cahokia 44
