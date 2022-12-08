basketball11.jpg

Girls prep basketball - Thursday night schedule

-0-

Alton 40, O'Fallon 36

Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36

-0-

(MVC)

Civic Memorial 41, Triad 26

Mascoutah 62, Waterloo 54

Highland 58, Jerseyville 32

-0-

(Cahokia Conference)

Freeburg 76, EAWR 12

Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

Columbia 44, Salem 33

-0-

Father McGivney 59, Marquette 35

Metro East 46, Bunker Hill 35

Jacksonville 49, Granite City 39

Christ Our Rock 48, Maryville Christian 33

-0-

(SCC)

Gillespie 58, Southwestern 27

Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17

Pana 79, Staunton 77

Greenville 59, North Mac 30

Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23

-0-

Carlyle 66, Sparta 39

Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18

Mt. Vernon 60, Marion 25

Centralia 62, Cahokia 44

-0-