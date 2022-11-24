basketball20.jpg

Alton Tournament

St. Louis Univesity High School 51, Jennings 44

Alton 88, Carnahan 67

Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament

Alton Marquette 63, Jerseyville 52

Freeburg 65, Carbondale 53

Gateway Legacy Christian 58, East Alton Wood River 45

Civic Memorial 56, Roxana 48

Friday's Games

Roxana vs. North Greene (JV Gym) 3 p.m.

Civic Memorial vs. Jerseyville (Milazzo Gym) 3 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Maryville Christian (JV Gym) 4:30 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River vs. Carbondale (Milazzo Gym) 4:30 p.m.

Alton Marquette vs. Centralia (Milazzo Gym) 6 p.m.

Freeburg vs. Gateway Legacy (Milazzo Gum) 7:30 p.m.