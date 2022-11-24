Alton Tournament
St. Louis Univesity High School 51, Jennings 44
Alton 88, Carnahan 67
Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament
Alton Marquette 63, Jerseyville 52
Freeburg 65, Carbondale 53
Gateway Legacy Christian 58, East Alton Wood River 45
Civic Memorial 56, Roxana 48
Friday's Games
Roxana vs. North Greene (JV Gym) 3 p.m.
Civic Memorial vs. Jerseyville (Milazzo Gym) 3 p.m.
Southwestern vs. Maryville Christian (JV Gym) 4:30 p.m.
East Alton-Wood River vs. Carbondale (Milazzo Gym) 4:30 p.m.
Alton Marquette vs. Centralia (Milazzo Gym) 6 p.m.
Freeburg vs. Gateway Legacy (Milazzo Gum) 7:30 p.m.