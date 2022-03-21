NCAA men's basketball tournament
Number 5 seed Houston defeated 4th seeded Illinois, 68-53 in Pittsburgh Sunday in the South Region. The only Fighting Illini player in double figures was Kofi Cockburn with 19 points. The Illini committed 17 turnovers and ended the season at 23-and-10. Houston advances to Sweet 16 with a mark of 31-and-5.
IL - FG: 17-50 (34%), 3 pointers: 6-25 (24%)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
Elsewhere in the NCAA tourney - Sunday
Arizona 85, TCU 80 (OT)
Villanova 71, Ohio State 61
Miami 79, Auburn 61
Duke 85, Michigan State 76
Purdue 81, Texas 71
Texas Tech 59, Notre Dame 53
Iowa State 54, Wisconsin 49
Sweet 16 matchups this week
(THU)
Arkansas vs. Gonzaga
Michigan vs. Villanova
Texas Tech vs. Duke
Houston vs. Arizona
(FRI)
St. Peter's vs. Purdue
Providence vs. Kansas
North Carolina vs. UCLA
Iowa State vs. Miami
