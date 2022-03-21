basketball15.jpg

NCAA men's basketball tournament

Number 5 seed Houston defeated 4th seeded Illinois, 68-53 in Pittsburgh Sunday in the South Region.  The only Fighting Illini player in double figures was Kofi Cockburn with 19 points.  The Illini committed 17 turnovers and ended the season at 23-and-10.  Houston advances to Sweet 16 with a mark of 31-and-5.  

IL - FG: 17-50 (34%), 3 pointers: 6-25 (24%)

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:

Elsewhere in the NCAA tourney - Sunday

Arizona 85, TCU 80 (OT)

Villanova 71, Ohio State 61

Miami 79, Auburn 61

Duke 85, Michigan State 76

Purdue 81, Texas 71

Texas Tech 59, Notre Dame 53

Iowa State 54, Wisconsin 49

Sweet 16 matchups this week

(THU)

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

Michigan vs. Villanova

Texas Tech vs. Duke

Houston vs. Arizona

(FRI)

St. Peter's vs. Purdue

Providence vs. Kansas

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Iowa State vs. Miami

