Cross Country
The Southwestern Conference cross country meet was held Wednesday in O'Fallon. The host O'Fallon Panthers won the boys team title while the girls team championship went to the Edwardsville Tigers.
Alton boys finished in 3rd place in the conference meet.
SWC Boys standings:
1) O'Fallon
2) Edwardsville
3) ALTON REDBIRDS
4) Belleville East
5) Belleville West
* 1st place - Dylan Ybarra (O'Fallon)
Alton had three runners in the top 20 -- Alex Macias (14th), Npoah Gallivan (16th), Simon McClaine (18th)
SWC girls standings:
1) Edwardsville
2) O'Fallon
3) Belleville West
* 1st place - Emily Nuttrell (Edwardsville)
Alton did not field a complete team for the conference meet.
The Redbirds did have 2 runners in the top 20 -- Sophia Helfrich (13th), Monica Klockemper (17th)
** The Mississippi Valley Conference cross country meet is scheduled for today (THU) at Principia College.
