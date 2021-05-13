Granite City High School has announced its 2021 Summer Camp Schedule with camps for boys basketball, girls basketball, cross country, girls volleyball, baseball and football.
The camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by Granite City High School coaching staffs along with current players from the Warrior teams.
Information regarding each camp can be found in the brochure. Brochures are available in the main office at Granite City High School Coolidge Junior High School. This will allow parents to fill out the form attached on the brochure prior to the camp date.
Forms and money can be sent to:
Granite City High School
C/O Name of Head Coach
3148 Fehling Rd.
Granite City, IL. 62040
*Registration will be taken the first day of camp or you may pre-register. Camps are open to all GCSD9 Students.
For more information, contact each head coach:
Boys Basketball: May 31-June 2
Head Coach Gerard Moore
Girls Basketball: June 1-3
Head Coach Whitney Sykes
Cross Country: July 26-29
Head Coach Richie Skirball Jr.
Girls Volleyball: July 20-22
Head Coach Rachel Davis
Baseball: July 12-14
Head Coach Scott Smallie
Football: June 21-24/August 2-6
Head Coach Jacob Janek
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.