Summer baseball
The Southwestern Piasa Birds beat Calhoun, 3-2 on Thursday night. The Piasa Birds improved to 7-and-3 in summer baseball.
Senior Legion baseball -
Alton Post 126 is playing across the river this weekend in the Washington (MO) legion baseball tournament. Alton faces Ballwin (MO) Friday night in pool play. The other pool play game tonight (FRI) - Aviston (IL) vs. Washington (MO).
The tourney finals will be played on Sunday in Missouri.
The Alton junior legion teams are scheduled to play Trenton and Breese tonight (FRI).
