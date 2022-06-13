riverdragons6.jpg

Summer baseball update

-0-

Prospect League

The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Catfish (MO), 12-2 on Sunday evening at Gordon Moore Park.  Alton falls to 8-and-4 while Cape Girardeau improves to 6-and-6 on the year.  Cape Catfish outhit the River Dragons, 19-to-7 in the game. 

Scott Montesano has more on the game:

altonbb1.mp3

Alton has the day off today (MON).  They are back in action Tuesday night in Springfield (IL) and then return to Lloyd Hopkins Field for a Wednesday night home game against Clinton (IA). 

>> Elsewhere in Prospect League baseball (SUN)

Normal 14, Quincy 10

Clinton (IA) 10, O'Fallon (MO) 4

Illinois Valley 5, Danville 4

Springfield (IL) 17, Burlington (IA) 3

-0-

Legion baseball

Alton Post 126 went 3-and-1 over the weekend in the Ballwin (MO) Tournament.  They were 3-and-0 in pool play with wins over Sikeston, Eureka, and Manchester.  Sunday in the semifinals - Post 126 fell to Washington (MO), 9-2. 

Washington managed 9-runs on just 6 hits as Alton committed 3 errors that led to 6 unearned runs.  The losing pitcher was Nick Williams.  Ashton Schepers led Alton's offense going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. 

-0-