Summer baseball update
Prospect League
The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Catfish (MO), 12-2 on Sunday evening at Gordon Moore Park. Alton falls to 8-and-4 while Cape Girardeau improves to 6-and-6 on the year. Cape Catfish outhit the River Dragons, 19-to-7 in the game.
Scott Montesano has more on the game:
Alton has the day off today (MON). They are back in action Tuesday night in Springfield (IL) and then return to Lloyd Hopkins Field for a Wednesday night home game against Clinton (IA).
>> Elsewhere in Prospect League baseball (SUN)
Normal 14, Quincy 10
Clinton (IA) 10, O'Fallon (MO) 4
Illinois Valley 5, Danville 4
Springfield (IL) 17, Burlington (IA) 3
Legion baseball
Alton Post 126 went 3-and-1 over the weekend in the Ballwin (MO) Tournament. They were 3-and-0 in pool play with wins over Sikeston, Eureka, and Manchester. Sunday in the semifinals - Post 126 fell to Washington (MO), 9-2.
Washington managed 9-runs on just 6 hits as Alton committed 3 errors that led to 6 unearned runs. The losing pitcher was Nick Williams. Ashton Schepers led Alton's offense going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
