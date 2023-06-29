Summer baseball
The Alton Post 126 legion teams hosted the Southwestern Piasa Birds in a doubleheader last (WED) night at Gordon Moore Park. The Piasa Birds picked up the sweep over Alton.
Game 1 - SW 15, Alton JR. 5 (6-innings)
Game 2 - SW 8, Alton SR. 4 (8-innings)
The winning pitcher in game 2 - Adam Hale. Logan Keith had a bases loaded (3-run) triple in the 8th inning. Alton's Logan Bogard went 3-4 with 2-RBI's in a losing cause.
The Alton legion teams picked up two victories at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night. The senior legion squad shutout Edwardsville, 12-0. The Alton junior legion red team (15U) blasted Highland, 17-1.
In Alton's senior legion win over Edwardsville - 12-0, winning pitcher Scott Vickery threw a 5-inning one hitter. He walked one and struck out three. Alton got 2 RBI's each from Vickery, Ashton Schepers, Will Fahnestock, and Tyler Robinson.
In Alton's junior legion victory over Highland - 17-1,
Joe Stephan & Jack Puent - each had 3 hits and 3-RBI's.
Alex Pilger added 2 hits and 2 RBI's.
