baseball10.jpg

Summer baseball

-0-

The Alton Post 126 legion teams hosted the Southwestern Piasa Birds in a doubleheader last (WED) night at Gordon Moore Park.  The Piasa Birds picked up the sweep over Alton. 

Game 1 - SW 15, Alton JR. 5 (6-innings)

Game 2 - SW 8, Alton SR. 4 (8-innings)

The winning pitcher in game 2 - Adam Hale.  Logan Keith had a bases loaded (3-run) triple in the 8th inning.  Alton's Logan Bogard went 3-4 with 2-RBI's in a losing cause.  

-

-0-

-

The Alton legion teams picked up two victories at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night.  The senior legion squad shutout Edwardsville, 12-0.  The Alton junior legion red team (15U) blasted Highland, 17-1. 

-0-

In Alton's senior legion win over Edwardsville - 12-0, winning pitcher Scott Vickery threw a 5-inning one hitter.  He walked one and struck out three.  Alton got 2 RBI's each from Vickery, Ashton Schepers, Will Fahnestock, and Tyler Robinson. 

-0-

In Alton's junior legion victory over Highland - 17-1,  

Joe Stephan & Jack Puent - each had 3 hits and 3-RBI's.    

Alex Pilger added 2 hits and 2 RBI's.

-0-