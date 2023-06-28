baseball10.jpg

Summer baseball

The Alton Post 126 legion teams picked up two victories at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night.  The senior legion squad shutout Edwardsville, 12-0.  The Alton junior legion red team (15U) blasted Highland, 17-1. 

In Alton's senior legion win over Edwardsville - 12-0, winning pitcher Scott Vickery threw a 5-inning one hitter.  He walked one and struck out three.  Alton got 2 RBI's each from Vickery, Ashton Schepers, Will Fahnestock, and Tyler Robinson. 

In Alton's junior legion victory over Highland - 17-1,  

Joe Stephan & Jack Puent - each had 3 hits and 3-RBI's.    

Alex Pilger added 2 hits and 2 RBI's.

More summer baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park

(WED)

5:30 - Alton JR Legion vs. SW Piasa Birds

7:30 - Alton SR Legion vs. SW Piasa Birds

