Summer baseball
The Alton Post 126 legion teams picked up two victories at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday night. The senior legion squad shutout Edwardsville, 12-0. The Alton junior legion red team (15U) blasted Highland, 17-1.
In Alton's senior legion win over Edwardsville - 12-0, winning pitcher Scott Vickery threw a 5-inning one hitter. He walked one and struck out three. Alton got 2 RBI's each from Vickery, Ashton Schepers, Will Fahnestock, and Tyler Robinson.
In Alton's junior legion victory over Highland - 17-1,
Joe Stephan & Jack Puent - each had 3 hits and 3-RBI's.
Alex Pilger added 2 hits and 2 RBI's.
More summer baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park
(WED)
5:30 - Alton JR Legion vs. SW Piasa Birds
7:30 - Alton SR Legion vs. SW Piasa Birds
