baseball8.jpg

Summer baseball

-0-

Alton Post 126 defeated Union, MO Post 297, 12-3 last night in senior legion baseball at Gordon Moore Park.  Luke Parmentier hit a home run and drove in three for Alton.  Lucas Moore and Jon Webb added two RBI's each.  Post 126 improved to 13-and-7 with the win.  They host Highland tonight (THU) at 8 pm.  

Highland stands at 3-and-10 after being shutout by Trenton last night, 11-0.  

-0-

In junior legion baseball Wednesday night, Bethalto crushed Alton, 19-6 in a 7-inning game.  

Bethalto:

Michael Wilson - 3-5, RBI, 2-R

Scott Vickrey - 2-4, 3-RBI's, 2-R

Cole Sternickle - 1-2, 2-RBI's, 3-R

Alton:

Eli Lawrence - 3-4, 2-RBI's

-0-

Other summer baseball Wednesday night --

SW Piasa Birds 8, Roxana Shells 4

-0-