Summer baseball
-0-
Alton Post 126 defeated Union, MO Post 297, 12-3 last night in senior legion baseball at Gordon Moore Park. Luke Parmentier hit a home run and drove in three for Alton. Lucas Moore and Jon Webb added two RBI's each. Post 126 improved to 13-and-7 with the win. They host Highland tonight (THU) at 8 pm.
Highland stands at 3-and-10 after being shutout by Trenton last night, 11-0.
-0-
In junior legion baseball Wednesday night, Bethalto crushed Alton, 19-6 in a 7-inning game.
Bethalto:
Michael Wilson - 3-5, RBI, 2-R
Scott Vickrey - 2-4, 3-RBI's, 2-R
Cole Sternickle - 1-2, 2-RBI's, 3-R
Alton:
Eli Lawrence - 3-4, 2-RBI's
-0-
Other summer baseball Wednesday night --
SW Piasa Birds 8, Roxana Shells 4
-0-