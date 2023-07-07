baseball21.jpg

Summer baseball

-0-

Alton Post 126 will play in the Danville (IL) senior legion baseball tournament this weekend.  Pool play will be held Friday and Saturday.  The finals are set for Sunday.

FRI - Alton vs. Danville (pool play)

SAT - Alton vs. Rock Island - 4 pm

SAT - Alton vs. Crawfordsville, IN - 6 pm

SUN - tourney finals

-0-

The Alton Junior legion squad is scheduled to play this weekend in Ellisville, MO. 

-0-

In other summer baseball:

The SW Piasa Birds defeated the Roxana Shells, 5-1 on Thursday night at Roxana Park. 

The Piasa Birds are scheduled to play the Jerseyville legion teams (JR & SR) next Wednesday. 

-0-