Summer baseball
Alton Post 126 will play in the Danville (IL) senior legion baseball tournament this weekend. Pool play will be held Friday and Saturday. The finals are set for Sunday.
FRI - Alton vs. Danville (pool play)
SAT - Alton vs. Rock Island - 4 pm
SAT - Alton vs. Crawfordsville, IN - 6 pm
SUN - tourney finals
The Alton Junior legion squad is scheduled to play this weekend in Ellisville, MO.
In other summer baseball:
The SW Piasa Birds defeated the Roxana Shells, 5-1 on Thursday night at Roxana Park.
The Piasa Birds are scheduled to play the Jerseyville legion teams (JR & SR) next Wednesday.
