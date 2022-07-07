Summer baseball
(THU)
Alton Post 126 edged Highland Post 439, 3-2 last (THU) night in senior legion baseball at Gordon Moore Park. Luke Parmentier went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win. Andrew Wieneke was the winning pitcher - working 6 innings and allowing 2 runs while striking out 9 on the night.
Records: Alton (14-7), Highland (3-11)
Meanwhile in junior legion baseball Thursday night - Breese beat Alton, 5-2.
(WED)
Alton Post 126 defeated Union, MO Post 297, 12-3 on Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park. Luke Parmentier hit a home run and drove in three for Alton. Lucas Moore and Jon Webb added two RBI's each.
In junior legion baseball Wednesday night, Bethalto crushed Alton, 19-6 in a 7-inning game.
Bethalto:
Michael Wilson - 3-5, RBI, 2-R
Scott Vickrey - 2-4, 3-RBI's, 2-R
Cole Sternickle - 1-2, 2-RBI's, 3-R
Alton:
Eli Lawrence - 3-4, 2-RBI's
Other summer baseball Wednesday night --
SW Piasa Birds 8, Roxana Shells 4
