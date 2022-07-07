baseball8.jpg

Summer baseball

-0-

(THU)

Alton Post 126 edged Highland Post 439, 3-2 last (THU) night in senior legion baseball at Gordon Moore Park.  Luke Parmentier went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win.  Andrew Wieneke was the winning pitcher - working 6 innings and allowing 2 runs while striking out 9 on the night. 

Records: Alton (14-7), Highland (3-11)

Meanwhile in junior legion baseball Thursday night - Breese beat Alton, 5-2. 

-0-

(WED)

Alton Post 126 defeated Union, MO Post 297, 12-3 on Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park.  Luke Parmentier hit a home run and drove in three for Alton.  Lucas Moore and Jon Webb added two RBI's each.   

-0-

In junior legion baseball Wednesday night, Bethalto crushed Alton, 19-6 in a 7-inning game.  

Bethalto:

Michael Wilson - 3-5, RBI, 2-R

Scott Vickrey - 2-4, 3-RBI's, 2-R

Cole Sternickle - 1-2, 2-RBI's, 3-R

Alton:

Eli Lawrence - 3-4, 2-RBI's

-0-

Other summer baseball Wednesday night --

SW Piasa Birds 8, Roxana Shells 4

-0-