baseball9.jpg

Wednesday night summer baseball 

-0-

BASEBALL

> Prospect League baseball (WED)

* Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Alton (6-2), Quincy (5-3)

SP - Colton Huntt - 5-IP, 9-K's

LP - Drew Patterson (1-1)

Marcus Heusohn - 3-H, 3-RBI's

Eddie King - HR

The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

> More Prospect League baseball - WED

Burlington (IA) def. Springfield (IL), 7-0

Danville def. Normal, 9-7

REX Baseball (IN) def. Chillicothe (OH), 7-3

Cape Catfish (MO) def. O'Fallon (MO), 3-2

-0-

> Senior Legion baseball - WED

Alton @ Aviston - game rained out after 3 innings, Aviston was leading, 5-3 when the game was called off 

> Junior Legion baseball - WED

Alton 8, Trenton 3

Valmeyer 15, Alton 0

-0-

> Summer baseball in Brighton (WED)

SW Piasa Birds 7, Granite City 0 (SW: 3-1)

-0-