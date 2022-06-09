Wednesday night summer baseball
-0-
BASEBALL
> Prospect League baseball (WED)
* Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Alton (6-2), Quincy (5-3)
SP - Colton Huntt - 5-IP, 9-K's
LP - Drew Patterson (1-1)
Marcus Heusohn - 3-H, 3-RBI's
Eddie King - HR
The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more:
-0-
> More Prospect League baseball - WED
Burlington (IA) def. Springfield (IL), 7-0
Danville def. Normal, 9-7
REX Baseball (IN) def. Chillicothe (OH), 7-3
Cape Catfish (MO) def. O'Fallon (MO), 3-2
-0-
> Senior Legion baseball - WED
Alton @ Aviston - game rained out after 3 innings, Aviston was leading, 5-3 when the game was called off
> Junior Legion baseball - WED
Alton 8, Trenton 3
Valmeyer 15, Alton 0
-0-
> Summer baseball in Brighton (WED)
SW Piasa Birds 7, Granite City 0 (SW: 3-1)
-0-