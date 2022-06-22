Summer baseball
The Alton Post 126 senior legion squad doubled up Troy (IL), 10-5 last (TUE) night in summer baseball. The winning pitcher was Luke Parmentier.
Nick Williams - 3-4, 3-RBI's
Logan Bogard - 2-RBI's
Alton will be back in action Thursday night at Highland (7 pm).
The Southwestern Piasa Birds split a Tuesday night doubleheader against Jerseyville's legion teams.
Game 1 - Piasa Birds 5, Jersey (JR) 1
Game 2 - Jersey (SR) 11, Piasa Birds 3
> SW coach Brian Hanslow on Birds baseball in the summer:
Next up for the Piasa Birds:
MON, 6/25
Alton JR/SR legion teams @ SW - Brighton, 5:30 pm
