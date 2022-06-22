baseball7.jpg

Summer baseball

-0-

The Alton Post 126 senior legion squad doubled up Troy (IL), 10-5 last (TUE) night in summer baseball.  The winning pitcher was Luke Parmentier. 

Nick Williams - 3-4, 3-RBI's

Logan Bogard - 2-RBI's

Alton will be back in action Thursday night at Highland (7 pm). 

-0-

The Southwestern Piasa Birds split a Tuesday night doubleheader against Jerseyville's legion teams. 

Game 1 - Piasa Birds 5, Jersey (JR) 1

Game 2 - Jersey (SR) 11, Piasa Birds 3

> SW coach Brian Hanslow on Birds baseball in the summer:

hanslow1.mp3

-0-

Next up for the Piasa Birds: 

MON, 6/25 

Alton JR/SR legion teams @ SW - Brighton, 5:30 pm 

-0-