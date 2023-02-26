soccer10.jpg

STL City scored two late goals to come from behind and win it’s inaugural game 3-2 over Austin FC Saturday night. Tim Parker scored the first goal in STL City history in the 24-minute mark to give St. Louis the lead. Austin, the second best team in the West last year, scored the next two goals to take the lead, but Jared Stroud tied the game in the 72-minute mark and Joao Klauss de Mello scored the game-winner with under four minutes left to play. Austin held 60% of the possession for the game but was outshot 18-13 by St. Louis and 9-2 in shots on goal. With their 3-2 comeback victory, STL City became the first expansion team to win their inaugural MLS game since LAFC in 2018.