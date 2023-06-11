baseball27.jpg

IHSA baseball & softball

-0-

Class 4A baseball state tourney 

SAT - state championship game 

Edwardsville 6, Chicago Brother Rice 4 

>> Edwardsville (33-9) back to back state titles - '22 & '23 

>> Tigers 5 state baseball titles --

Class 4A: '19, '22, '23

Class AA: '90, '98 

-0-

FRI @ Joliet 

Edwardsville 7 , Elmhurst (York) 3 

Chicago (Brother Rice) 4 , Winnetka (New Trier) 0

-0-

Class 3A baseball state tourney

FRI @ Joliet

Grayslake (Central) 9, Effingham 1

LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 3, Sycamore 0

> SAT, state title game - Nazareth Academy 7, Grayslake Central 2

-0-

Class 3A softball state tourney

FRI @ Peoria 

Lemont 10,  Lisle (Benet Academy) 0

Antioch 3, Charleston 0

> SAT, state title game - Lemont 1, Antioch 0 (12-inn) 

-0-

Class 4A softball state tourney

FRI @ Peoria 

Yorkville 4, Oak Park-River Forest 3 (F/13)

Chicago (Marist) 10, Barrington 0

> SAT, state title game - Marist 9, Yorkville 1

_

-0-

_

* Edwardsville Tigers - 7-0 in the postseason - 

Regionals - def. Quincy, 6-4 - def. Collinsville, 5-4

Sectionals - def. O'Fallon, 9-5 - def. Minooka, 3-2 

Super-Sectional - def. Oswego (East), 5-2

State tourney - def. York, 7-3 - def. Brother Rice, 6-4 

-0-