IHSA baseball & softball
-0-
Class 4A baseball state tourney
SAT - state championship game
Edwardsville 6, Chicago Brother Rice 4
>> Edwardsville (33-9) back to back state titles - '22 & '23
>> Tigers 5 state baseball titles --
Class 4A: '19, '22, '23
Class AA: '90, '98
-0-
FRI @ Joliet
Edwardsville 7 , Elmhurst (York) 3
Chicago (Brother Rice) 4 , Winnetka (New Trier) 0
-0-
Class 3A baseball state tourney
FRI @ Joliet
Grayslake (Central) 9, Effingham 1
LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 3, Sycamore 0
> SAT, state title game - Nazareth Academy 7, Grayslake Central 2
-0-
Class 3A softball state tourney
FRI @ Peoria
Lemont 10, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0
Antioch 3, Charleston 0
> SAT, state title game - Lemont 1, Antioch 0 (12-inn)
-0-
Class 4A softball state tourney
FRI @ Peoria
Yorkville 4, Oak Park-River Forest 3 (F/13)
Chicago (Marist) 10, Barrington 0
> SAT, state title game - Marist 9, Yorkville 1
_
-0-
_
* Edwardsville Tigers - 7-0 in the postseason -
Regionals - def. Quincy, 6-4 - def. Collinsville, 5-4
Sectionals - def. O'Fallon, 9-5 - def. Minooka, 3-2
Super-Sectional - def. Oswego (East), 5-2
State tourney - def. York, 7-3 - def. Brother Rice, 6-4
-0-