Senior Legion state baseball tournament - hosted by Aviston
Moline blanked Alton Post 126, 7-0 in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday. Alton was held to just two hits in the shutout loss. Alton's hits came from Hayden Garner and Tyler Robinson. Starting Pitcher Andrew Wieneke suffered the loss - going 4 and a third innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits.
First round scores (WED)
Moline 7, Alton 0
Aviston 8, Wheaton 1
Danville 3, Barrington 2
More legion baseball today (THU) at the state tourney
2:30 - Barrington vs. Wheaton - elimination game
5:00 - Danville vs. Moline - winner's bracket
8:00 - Alton (20-13) vs. Aviston (24-1)
