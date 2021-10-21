The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce its fifth annual Hall of Fame class from the Illinois side.
The talented and diverse Class of 2022 will be inducted at its annual Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner on Monday, Feb. 7, at Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon, Illinois.
Hall of Fame Executive Director Tim Moore said ticket distribution information and additional enshrinement ceremony details will be announced at a later date. Cost to attend the event is $90 per person or $720 for a table of eight individuals. More than 300 sports fans attended the 2020 festivities in February and another sizeable crowd is expected. Contact Tim Moore at (618) 558-4861 or at tmoore@stlshof.com for more information. The new Hall of Fame class honored by the Selection Committee and Board of Directors includes:
- Morris Bradshaw, Edwardsville, football;
- Greg DeCourcey, Alton, baseball;
- Tom Jager, Collinsville, swimming;
- Terry Hanson, East St. Louis, sports administration;
- Larry Kristoff, SIUE, wrestling;
- Bennie Lewis, East St. Louis, basketball;
- Nancy Kassebaum Metcalf, Belleville East, softball and basketball;
- Amy Rakers Fogle, Belleville West, basketball'
- Larry Wilcox, East St. Louis, football;
- Wayne Wirz, Highland, baseball.
The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame has been in existence since 2009 when Greg Marecek founded the HOF. The mission of the HOF is to preserve the history of sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame has honored more than 300 administrators, athletes, coaches, media and teams for their contributions to the local sports history.
For further information on the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, please visit the website at stlshof.com.