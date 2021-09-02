Commission seeks nominations for Carl Fricks Sportsmanship Scholarship

WHAT:  The Biz Dash presented by World Wide Technology is “St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy  Hour” and promotes health and wellness in the workplace while building team camaraderie and an evening out after work. The event features music, company team spaces, food, drinks, games, and a 5K run/walk. Now in its sixth year, the Biz Dash is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission.

WHO:  180 company teams and their employees from across the St. Louis region.

WHEN:  5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. (See below for the full schedule.)  

To provide participants a chance to spread out, the Biz Dash will be offering rolling start times this year. Runners and walkers can begin the race anytime between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.

WHERE:  Ballpark Village (outside in the Together Credit Union Plaza and on Clark Avenue). 

WHY:  To bring businesses and employees from all over the region together to celebrate camaraderie and living a healthy and active lifestyle. Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Louis Sports Foundation, the Sports Commission’s 501c3 charitable affiliate. Through its Foundation, the Sports Commission implements programs that promote sportsmanship in the community and foster a culture of kindness, respect, civility and selflessness. The Foundation also serves as the umbrella organization for the Sports Commission’s Olympic Legacy initiative, which aims to positively impact St. Louis through its opportunities as an Olympic City. To learn more, visit sportsmanship.org.

BIZ DASH SCHEDULE:

5 p.m.                   Spire Team Village Opens (outside Ballpark Village)

6 p.m.                   Biz Dash Welcome & Pre-Race Awards

6:15 p.m.              Biz Dash Warm-up sponosored by Audacy and led by OneLife Fitness

                             (main stage)

6:30 - 7:15 p.m.    Start Line Open

8:15 p.m.              Awards Ceremony sponsored by Bally Sports Midwest (main stage)

9 p.m.                   Spire Team Village Closes

