WHAT: The Biz Dash presented by World Wide Technology is “St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour” and promotes health and wellness in the workplace while building team camaraderie and an evening out after work. The event features music, company team spaces, food, drinks, games, and a 5K run/walk. Now in its sixth year, the Biz Dash is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission.
WHO: 180 company teams and their employees from across the St. Louis region.
WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. (See below for the full schedule.)
To provide participants a chance to spread out, the Biz Dash will be offering rolling start times this year. Runners and walkers can begin the race anytime between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.
WHERE: Ballpark Village (outside in the Together Credit Union Plaza and on Clark Avenue).
WHY: To bring businesses and employees from all over the region together to celebrate camaraderie and living a healthy and active lifestyle. Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Louis Sports Foundation, the Sports Commission’s 501c3 charitable affiliate. Through its Foundation, the Sports Commission implements programs that promote sportsmanship in the community and foster a culture of kindness, respect, civility and selflessness. The Foundation also serves as the umbrella organization for the Sports Commission’s Olympic Legacy initiative, which aims to positively impact St. Louis through its opportunities as an Olympic City. To learn more, visit sportsmanship.org.
BIZ DASH SCHEDULE:
5 p.m. Spire Team Village Opens (outside Ballpark Village)
6 p.m. Biz Dash Welcome & Pre-Race Awards
6:15 p.m. Biz Dash Warm-up sponosored by Audacy and led by OneLife Fitness
(main stage)
6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Start Line Open
8:15 p.m. Awards Ceremony sponsored by Bally Sports Midwest (main stage)
9 p.m. Spire Team Village Closes
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine responds to Pritzker's indoor masking order
- East Alton man charged with animal cruelty
- Crime task force responds to Granite City
- Richard “Ryan” Henderson
- Hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Illinois
- Baby killed in interstate crash
- Suspects in East St. Louis bank robbery now in custody
- Crash slows bridge traffic Tuesday
- Haine opposes parole for Paula Sims
- Police shoot, injure man firing gun near Alton