The new St. Louis CITY SC kicks off its inaugural season with training camp opening tomorrow. Players will report and take physicals on Monday and Tuesday before its first full squad practice Wednesday at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center.
The team embarks on a 10-day trip to Florida mid-January to train and play three preseason matches against MLS clubs Charlotte FC, the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami. St. Louis CITY SC will kick off its regular season in an away match against Austin FC on Feb. 25 and then on Mar. 4 the team will make its home debut in a match against Charlotte FC.
All preseason training sessions and practice matches are closed to the public.