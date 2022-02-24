Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener with Lady Explorers' senior basketball players Abby Williams (L) and Chloe White (R)
Tune in to the Big-Z (WBGZ) Thursday morning from 11 am - 12 pm for the final Sportstalk show of the winter sports season. Hear interviews from:
1. CM girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot
2. EAWR boys basketball coach Steve Flowers
3. Bill Roseberry - one of the organizers for the 75th Gallatin players of the year - basketball banquet
4. Marquette A.D. Brian Hoener along with Lady Explorer senior basketball players Abby Williams & Chloe White. Listen to the Explorers interviews here >>
> Sportstalk comes your way on 107.1 FM, 1570 AM and streaming at advantagenews.com
