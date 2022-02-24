marq5.jpg

Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener with Lady Explorers' senior basketball players Abby Williams (L) and Chloe White (R) 

-0-

Tune in to the Big-Z (WBGZ) Thursday morning from 11 am - 12 pm for the final Sportstalk show of the winter sports season.  Hear interviews from:

1. CM girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot

2. EAWR boys basketball coach Steve Flowers

3. Bill Roseberry - one of the organizers for the 75th Gallatin players of the year - basketball banquet

4. Marquette A.D. Brian Hoener along with Lady Explorer senior basketball players Abby Williams & Chloe White.  Listen to the Explorers interviews here >>

marq1.mp3

-0-

> Sportstalk comes your way on 107.1 FM, 1570 AM and streaming at advantagenews.com

-0-