In Big Ten Tournament mens basketball Friday, top-seeded Illinois fell to Indiana, 65-63. The Hoosiers advance to play Iowa. Michigan State takes on Purdue in the other semifinal on Saturday. The Illini will find out Sunday night who they'll be playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The St. Louis University Billikens beat St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 mens basketball tournament play on Friday, 57-56. They'll play Davidson on Saturday at noon.
The Missouri Tigers are looking for a new head coach. Cuonzo Martin was fired Friday, after five seasons at the helm. Martin's team finished with a 20-loss season and failed to advance past the 2nd round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri has hired former college coach Eddie Fogler to serve as a consultant in the search.
Turning to baseball... the Chicago Cubs gave manager David Ross a contract extension through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the signing of free agent pitcher Drew VerHagen. The 31-year-old righty recently spent two seasons of play in Japan. Before that, he worse the Detroit Tigers uniform for six years. It is a two-year contract.